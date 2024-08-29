UGC Inviting Participation In Undertaking Research Works In Official Statistics

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification inviting participation of candidates in undertaking research works in official statistics. Sharing details about Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, UGC has asked the Higher Education Institutions (HEls) to share information among researchers, students and faculty students to make use of the official statistics released by MoSPI and other Ministries/Departments of Central and State/UT governments. HEls are also requested to share the information regarding the summer internships offered to postgraduates/research students for promoting research work in the development and improvement of official statistics.

The official notification by the UGC reads, "The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has the responsibility for estimating and publishing various official statistics such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Consumer Price Index (CPI), Index of Industrial Production (IP) etc. MoSPI also carries out large-scale sample surveys in the country."

"All the statistical products, reports, and unit-level data from the surveys are accessible on the ministry's website (mospi.gov.in). It has recently introduced the eSankhyiki portal (https://esankhyiki.mospi.gov.in). This portal is created to offer real-time data for planners, policy-makers, researchers, and the general public. It functions as a comprehensive data management and sharing system, making the dissemination of official statistics in the country more efficient," adds the notification.

The data and information released by MoSPl encompass a wide range of topics. "Along with national statistics like GDP, CPI, and IIP, the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES), Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) and Time Use survey (TUS) provide detailed, anonymised unit-level data on various aspects including household consumption expenditure, labor force participation, employment, and enterprise-related data such as GVA, number of workers engaged, and type of enterprise, among others."

The MoSPI has a component for Grant-in-Aid to promote research studies/seminars/conferences/workshops in official statistics.

