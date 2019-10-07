This Delhi-Based Institute Is Not Recognised. UGC Warns Students

UGC said National Institute of Management Solutions is not authorized to admit students in any programmes

University Grants Commission Or UGC, the higher education regulator, warned the students across the country that a Delhi-based institution (National Institute of Management Solutions) is not a university and not recognised by the Commission. After noticing the details of the institute which operates from Janakpuri in Delhi, through media, the Commission also cautioned the students that this management institute is not authorised to admit students in any Bachelor or Master degree programmes on behalf of any other University.

The Institute, which has been notified as fake university by a UGC circular, reportedly offers Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and engineering degree programmes.

“It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission through electronic & print media that National Institute of Management Solutions, B 1/1 IInd Floor, Janakpuri, New Delhi is offering various courses including BBA Programmes, Engineering degree programmes.

“It is hereby informed to the students and public at large that National Institute of Management Solutions, B 1/1 IInd Floor, Janakpuri, New Delhi is not a university and also is not recognized by University Grants Commission to offer any `Bachelor/Master' programmes either through regular mode or distance mode,” the notice from the Commission said.

“Also, National Institute of Management Solutions, B 1/1 IInd Floor, Janakpuri, New Delhi is not authorized to admit students in any Bachelor/Master degree programmes on behalf of any other University,” the notice from UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

