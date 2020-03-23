UGC Chairman Writes Letter To Academia For Help In Coronavirus Prevention, Awareness

UGC Chairman has written letter to education fraternity for help in coronavirus prevention

While universities go on a lockdown, UGC Chairman has written a letter appealing to take precautionary measures to prevent further outbreak of coronavirus.

In his letter, Prof. D. P. Singh, UGC Chairman, has asked VCs, Principals, Teaching and non-teaching staff and students to be patient and take all necessary precautionary measures suggested by appropriate authorities.

"At this crucial juncture, I appeal to the Honourable Vice Chancellors of all the universities, Principals of our about forty thousand colleges, fourteen lakh teachers, non-teaching staff and three crore seventy four lakh students to maintain patience and take all possible precautions to save themselves," he says in the letter.

He has also appealed to the academia community to help raise awareness among family members, relatives, friends, colleagues and other sections of the society.

"By keeping ourselves fit, we can help others to remain fit. Let all of us from the educational fraternity join hands in this mission to arrest the spread of Corona Virus," his letter reads.

Here's the full text of his letter:

As we all are aware, the entire world is passing through a difficult phase. Several people have already lost their lives due to Corona Virus. In our country also, about 200 people have been infected with the Corona Virus. This is an hour of crisis for our country as well as for the whole mankind. Prevention is better than cure. Therefore, necessary timely precautions observed can save the mankind from this calamity to a large extent. At this crucial juncture, I appeal to the Honourable Vice Chancellors of all the universities, Principals of our about forty thousand colleges, fourteen lakh teachers, non-teaching staff and three crore seventy four lakh students to maintain patience and take all possible precautions to save themselves. I also appeal to you to help your family members, relatives, friends, colleagues and all sections of the society by spreading awareness amongst them. Teachers are nation builders and they have great responsibility towards the nation and the society. At this hour of crisis, I appeal to all the teaching fraternity to come forward and fulfil their responsibility by making the society aware of the preventive measures. I call upon all my dear students also to take special care of themselves, the elderly and the children and also make them aware with the preventive and precautionary measures from Corona virus. By keeping ourselves fit, we can help others to remain fit. Let all of us from the educational fraternity join hands in this mission to arrest the spread of Corona Virus.

MHRD has granted work from home to all faculty members, researchers, and non-teaching staff members till March 31. The said period will be counted as being on-duty for all staff including Ad-hoc and contract teachers whose contracts are valid at least up to March 31.

