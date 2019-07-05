Varsities Urged To Spread Awareness On Draft Education Policy

UGC Asks Varsities To Spread Awareness On Draft Education Policy

Calling for their contribution in the making of the country's education policy in 21st century, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the higher educational institutions to organise a series of discussions on draft National Education Policy.

"I earnestly request you to organise a series of discussions on draft NEP, 2019 in your institution, followed by widespread dissemination of outcomes in different media platforms," the letter written by UGC Chairman D.P. Singh to the Vice Chancellors and Directors of the institutes stated.

It has also asked the institutes to spread awareness about the recommendations made in the policy draft.

"Indulgence of academic fraternity in insightful discussions and highlighting major recommendations for evoking widespread attention and awareness through various modes is solicited," the letter added.

The letter has further asked the universities and colleges to mail the action taken by July 22.

"As you will agree, this document is of immense importance for decades to come and will have long lasting implications on Indian Education System. Hence it has been desired by the Minister of Human Resource Development that all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) must contribute actively and contribute in final making of the country's first Education Policy in 21st century," the letter said.

"There is no denying of the fact that our country possesses a unique demographic advantage and education only can serve as a platform to channelise and utilise this advantage," it also said.

The draft NEP that proposes sweeping reforms in the country's education sector, has been placed in the public domain for suggestions from public till July 31.

