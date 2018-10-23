UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Celebrate 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas'

Days after CBSE instructed its affiliated schools to organize appropriate activities to observe 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' on October 31, 2018, UGC has issued a similar circular to Higher Education Institutes. National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The circular reads, "The occasion provides us an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country."

Some of the suggested activities for Universities and affiliated colleges includes a 'Run for Unity' by the students, teachers, and staff with the message of Unified Bharat. Another activity suggested by UGC is 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' pledge taking ceremony, and debates, quizzes and competition on relevant topics. Similar activities were suggested by CBSE to schools.

In colleges where NCC unit exists, UGC has suggested inviting Army Officers/Ex-Army Officers to give a talk on on National Unity, Integrity, Security and any other related topic.

Colleges and Universities may also upload the video of activities undertaken on the University Activity Monitoring Portal.

Along with the circular, the Rashtriya Ekta Pledge has also been forwarded to the universities and colleges.

