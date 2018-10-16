CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday

CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' On October 31

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all its affiliated schools to observe Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31, 2018. October 31 is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. CBSE will also be organizing Run for Unity at its state/district headquarters and has urged schools to participate in the same.

A circular issued by CBSE says, "The occasion provides us an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country."

CBSE has instructed schools to conduct a pledge ceremony on the day. The corresponding pledge, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge, has also been forwarded to the schools along with the circular. It reads,

I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure internal security of my country.

CBSE has also urged the schools that can not participate in the run organized at the board's state/district headquarter to organize a school-level Run for Unity.

CBSE has also asked schools to submit a report of the ceremony, the link for which is provided in the circular. The report should be submitted on or before November 3, 2018.

