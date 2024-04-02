UCEED 2024: Application Deadline To End Today For BDes Admission

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conclude the application process for admission to BDesign courses today. Candidates have time till 6pm to apply for admissions based on their scores in Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2024).

The seat allotment for round 1 has been set for April 10, 2024. Round 2, meanwhile, is scheduled for May 10, 2024 and Round 3, is June 10, 2024. The seat allotment for Round 4 and 5 is June 24 and July 3 respectively.



The last date for downloading of score card is June 12, 2024.



To apply for admission to the BDes programmes of the participating institutes, which include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur, an applicant is required to fulfil the following three criteria-



Candidates from the Science Stream with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects are eligible to apply to all the six participating institutes which include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Candidates from any other stream (Science without Mathematics or Physics or Chemistry, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible to apply to IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Hyderabad.



For admission to BDes at IIITDM Jabalpur, only students with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology at 10+2 can apply. Students from Arts or Humanities at 10+2 are not eligible to apply for BDes admissions at IIITDM Jabalpur.

