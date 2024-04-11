UCEED Cut-off 2024 For BDesign Round 1 Admission Out

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the cut-off for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2024). The cut-off has been released for the round 1 BDesign admission process.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the programme, can accept the allotted college on the official website. The last date for acceptance of seats is April 18.

Shortlisted candidates will have three options to select the alloted seats. They can accept, float, and freeze the seats options. Those satisfied with the UCEED round 1 allotment can accept the seat by paying the required admission fees.

Candidates belonging to general, EWS, OBC-NCL will have to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 60,000 and SC, ST, and PwD candidates will have to deposit Rs 15,000.

An official notification on the UCEED website reads, "The list of selected candidates in the Round I of admissions to the BDes programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur for academic year 2024-2025 is announced. Acceptance of seat allotment, choice of Freeze/ Float option and the payment of the seat acceptance fee must be completed by April 18, 2024, 06:00 pm."

"An email with payment details will be sent to all the candidates who have been allotted a seat. The seat acceptance fee must be paid through the payment portal. A provisional seat allotment letter will be available to download for those who have been allotted a seat, after the payment of the seat acceptance fee, in the candidate's login," adds the notification.

There will be a total of five rounds to fill 225 BDesign seats. Six IITs including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur will offer admission into BDesign courses through UCEED score 2024.