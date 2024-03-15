UCEED 2024: Applications Begin For Admission To BDesign Courses, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the application process for admission to BDesign based on the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2024). The submission of online application forms for BDes programme has been scheduled from March 14-31, 2024. The seat allotment for round 1 has been set for April 10, 2024. While for the Round 2 it is scheduled for May 10, 2024 and for Round 3, it is June 10, 2024. The last date for downloading of score card is June 12, 2024.

To apply for admission to the BDes programmes of the participating institutes, which include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur, an applicant is required to fulfil the following three criteria-

Criterion 1 – Age limit:

Candidates from the open/EWS/OBC- NCL category should have been born on or after October 1, 1999. The SC,ST or PwD category candidates must be born on or after October 1, 1994.

Criterion 2 – UCEED qualification:

The candidate should have qualified the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and should have obtained a rank in the exam.

Criterion 3 – Qualifying examination:

The candidate should have passed all five subjects in the qualifying examination (Class 12 or equivalent) in 2023 or 2024.

Eligibility criteria for admission to specific institutes

Candidates from the Science Stream with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects are eligible to apply to all the six participating institutes which include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Candidates from any other stream (Science without Mathematics or Physics or Chemistry, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible to apply to IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Hyderabad.

For admission to BDes at IIITDM Jabalpur, only students with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology at 10+2 can apply. Students from Arts or Humanities at 10+2 are not eligible to apply for BDes admissions at IIITDM Jabalpur.

Candidates from the Science Stream with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects are eligible to apply to IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee. Candidates from any other stream (Science without Mathematics or Physics or Chemistry, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are not eligible to apply to IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee.