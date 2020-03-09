Two IIT Gandhinagar Researchers Selected For Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting In Germany

Srimadhavi Ravi and Dependu Dolui, both are from the discipline of Chemistry at IIT Gandhinagar.

Two PhD students of the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) have been selected this year to attend the prestigious 70th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting to be held from June 28 to July 3, 2020, in Lindau, Germany. Srimadhavi Ravi and Dependu Dolui, both from the discipline of Chemistry at IITGN, are among the 660 young scientists and researchers from 101 countries from all over the world, who will get an opportunity to represent their work at the symposium in front of around 70 Nobel laureates from different disciplines and interact with them in an informal setup.

The student selection process is very rigorous and competitive based on a number of important criteria like research work, achievements, experience, among a few others.



Ms Ravi is working in the area of 'Drug discovery and medicinal chemistry towards making new age cancer therapeutics' under the guidance of Prof Sivapriya Kirubakaran, Associate Professor, Chemistry, IITGN.

Sharing her thoughts on this achievement Ms Ravi said, "I feel honoured and humbled to be one of the 660 students attending this year's Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting. It is a lifetime opportunity to meet and discuss my research with the stalwarts in their respective fields".



Mr Dolui is doing his PhD research on 'Designing bio-inspired molecular catalysts for energy-relevant small molecule activations' under the supervision of Dr Arnab Dutta, Assistant Professor, Chemistry, IITGN.

Expressing his excitement on the selection Mr Dolui said, "From the day I gained my scientific conscience, I have realised that the Nobel Prize is the ultimate recognition of a researcher. Thus, all the Nobel laureates have been a role model for all the upcoming young researchers like me. We have grown by studying their innovative research that has not only changed the direction of science but also brought a new dawn to the human society".



The visit will be fully supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

The Lindau Nobel Laureate meetings include various sessions like lectures by the Nobel Laureates, panel/round-table discussions on interdisciplinary topics and informal small-group meetings with the Nobel Prize winners.

The meeting is dedicated to multi-disciplinary subjects viz., Physics, Chemistry and Medicine/Physiology.

