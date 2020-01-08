IIT Gandhinagar Introduces Semester Course On Ancient India

IIT Gandhinagar has introduced a new semester course on ancient India

IIT Gandhinagar will conduct the fourth edition of semester elective Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), offered by the Humanities and Social Sciences discipline from January to April 2020. The theme for this year is 'The Idea of Ancient India', which will offer a wide-ranging introduction to ancient India's intellectual, scientific and artistic knowledge traditions, and early Indian society.

The course will begin from January 9, 2020. Eight eminent scholars from various parts of India and abroad will collectively teach the course along with course coordinators Prof Michel Danino and Mana Shah from IIT Gandhinagar.

The course on 'The Idea of Ancient India' will provide an insider's perspective on various topics such as Concepts and practices of architecture across India; Foreign travellers' views of India - or of Indias?, Indian traditions of image worship and safeguarding, Pan-Indian intellectual traditions, Sanskrit Kavya as history, Traditions of sacred ecology across India, Pan-Indic concepts and practices of governance, political theory, moral instruction and ethics, Pan-Indian traditions of pilgrimage, India's sacred geography, The mandala landscape and the mandala in built form, and Pan-Indian traditions of science and technology.

The first lecture of the course will be delivered by Prof Srinivas Reddy, Brown University, USA and IIT Gandhinagar, who is an eminent scholar of Sanskrit, classical Telugu, Tamil and Indian music. He will talk about 'Pan-Indic concepts and practices of governance, political theory, moral instruction and ethics'.

The course is also open to students from other institutions in Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar. The course is free to join.

