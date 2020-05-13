TSCHE, TCS iON Partner To Improve Employability Of Graduates In Telangana

TSCHE and TCS iON have partnered to improve employability of graduates in Telangana

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has partnered with TCS iON to offer 'Career Skills Vantage Program' for higher education students in the state. The programme is aimed at enhancing the employability of the students in the state.

The 'Career Skills Vantage Program' will help students become career ready.

Under this partnership between TSCHE and TCS iON, 'a rich set of curated courseware' will be made available free of cost to over 4 lakh students from across 1500 higher education institutes in the state, effective from this academic year. Individual institutions can offer credits for the course taken by students as appropriate.

The course will cover a plethora of topics which will improve the employability quotient of students and will equip them to compete in the job market after they graduate.

"The learning will be self-paced, and the course is accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device," said a notice on the TSCHE website.

Students can register for the programme through a registration link available on the TSCHE website.

A similar partnership between APSCHE and TCS iON was also announced. APSCHE will offer 'Foundational Training Programme' to over 5 lakh higher education students in Andhra Pradesh to improve employability quotient. The programme is free of cost and will be offered digitally.

Click here for more Education News