APSCHE Partners With TCS iON For Student Training To Enhance Employability

APSCHE has partnered with TCS iON to train students to improve their employability

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has collaborated with TCS iON to improve employability of the students in the state. The Foundational Training Programme will be available digitally for students across Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the partnership between APSCHE and TCS iON, about 5 lakh students, from across 2800 Higher Education institutions will have access to a rich set of curated courseware accessible through the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub. The programme will be effective from the academic year 2020-21.

Individual institutions are allowed to mandate for credits as appropriate.

The course will cover a plethora of topics which will improve the employability quotient of students and will equip them to compete in the job market after they graduate.

Students can complete the courses at their own pace. The course is accessible anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

Meanwhile, APSCHE, recently, introduced free GATE coaching for students in the state. The free coaching began on May 11 and is being offered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada, and Yogi Vemana University YSR Cuddapah, in collaboration with the AP State Council for Higher Education.

The coaching sessions are being conducted in phased manner and held online through YouTube.

