Andhra Pradesh Releases Revised Dates For Various CET's

Andhra Pradesh has released dates for postponed CETs

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released revised exam dates for several entrance tests which were postponed in the wake of coronavirus crisis. All the examinations have now been shifted to dates in July and August.

AP EAMCET, the entrance test for admission to Engineering Agriculture and Medical programmes, will be held between July 27 to July 31, 2020.

AP ECET or the Engineering Common Entrance Test will be held on July 24, 2020. AP ICET or Integrated Common Entrance Test will be held next day on April 25, 2020.

AP PGECET or Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will be held from August 2 to August 4, 2020.

AP EDCET or Education Common Entrance Test will be held August 5. AP LAWCET or Law Common Entrance Test will be held on August 5, 2020.

Finally, field test for AP PECET or Physical Education Common Entrance Test will be held between August 7 and August 9, 2020.

Students can find detailed information on the official APSCHE website, 'apsche.org' or 'sche.ap.gov.in'. With exams postponed, the last date to apply for these entrance examinations have also been extended and students can apply till May 20, 2020 without late fee.

