Telangana To Promote All First, Second Year College Students

All first and second year college students in Telangana will be promoted to next year

In a latest update Telangana State Council of Higher Education has decided that no student in first or second year of degree programmes will be detained this year. Osmania University, through its social media handle, apprised students of the Council's decision.

Amid the nation-wide lockdown which has rendered conducting University/college examinations on time impossible, Telangana has decided to promote all degree students who are studying in first or second year to the next year. However, students would need to clear their backlogs next year.

The Council has also clarified that the 50 per cent credit rule will not be applicable this year. The rule states that first and second year students need to secure at least 50 per cent credits in order to get promoted to next year. The council is giving one time exception and the rule is not applicable for the students in first or second year of the current academic year.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman, Professor T Papi Reddy said that even though degree examinations will be conducted, no student in first or second year will be detained.

For third year students, he said that they would need to clear all examinations to obtain their degree.

University/college examinations in Telangana have been postponed as per UGC order in light of the coronavirus crisis. Universities and colleges in the state have taken to online methods of teaching. Osmania University has instructed its faculty members to use online teaching resources and complete the remaining syllabus by the end of April.

