Telangana Postpones Common Entrance Tests

Due to the lockdown extension announced by the Telangana government, all the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) scheduled to be held in next months including EAMCET-2020, ECET-2020, PGECET-2020, ICET-2020, PECET-2020, LAWCET-2020, PGLCET-2020 and EdCET-2020. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the official agency which conducts CETS in the state also said the application form submission has also been postponed. The Council has also said next dates for all the CETs will be announced later.

"Due to extention of Lockdown by the government, the last date for payment of Fee and submission of online Apllicn for ALL the CETS 2020 without late fee is extended upto 05-05-2020. All CETS stand postponed. Next dates will be anounced later (sic)," a notification posted on the official portal of TSCHE said.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE.

This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University or Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2020-2021.

The Telangana government on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown in the state till April 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Noting that the state shares a long border with Maharashtra, where the virus spread is rapid, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said tough steps are needed to ensure that Telangana is protected. The state cabinet decided to continue the lockdown in the state till April 30.

