Telangana Class 10 Result 2025 Date, Time Expected To Be Announced On April 28

TS SSC Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is expected to announce the date and time for the Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results tomorrow, April 28, 2025. Once announced, students will be able to check their scores online.

The SSC results will be available on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, and on other result portals, including the NDTV special page.

How To Check TS SSC Result 2025

Visit the official BSE Telangana website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for 'TS SSC Result 2025'

Enter your hall ticket number in the login window.

Submit the required details to check your result.

Download the result page and take a printout for future reference.

How To Download TS SSC Marks Memo

Go to the board's official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

Navigate to the Class 10 result section.

Enter the hall ticket number on the login page.

View and download the marks memo for their records.

TS SSC 2025: Official Result Websites

Students can access their scores through the following websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

ndtv.com/education/results

What Details Will Be Mentioned On Marks Memo?

The marks memo for Telangana SSC 2025 will include:

Name of the Board and Exam

Student's personal details and roll number

Subject-wise marks or grades

Total marks and overall grade

Pass or fail status

Other relevant remarks

TS SSC Supplementary Examination 2025

For students who do not pass the annual examination, BSE Telangana will conduct the SSC Supplementary exams, offering another opportunity to complete Class 10 within the same academic year. Further details regarding the supplementary exams will be shared during the official result announcement.

TS SSC 2025: Passing Criteria

Students must score a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject.

For the Second Language paper, a minimum of 20 marks out of 100 is required.

TS SSC Result 2025: Previous Year Statistics

In 2024, the Telangana SSC results were announced on April 29. The pass percentages by medium last year were:

Telugu Medium: 80.71%

English Medium: 93.74%

Urdu Medium: 81.50%

Other Mediums: 88.47%

Telangana SSC 2025: Exam Timeline

The TS SSC board exams were held from March 21 to April 4, 2025. Exams were conducted in a single morning shift from 9.30am to 12.30pm, with exceptions made for the First Language Composite Course and Science subjects.