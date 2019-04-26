TS POLYCET 2019 Result Out; Download Rank Card From This Direct Link

TS POLYCET 2019 results available @ polycetts.nic.in, download your rank card now

TS POLYCET result 2019: TS POLYCET 2019 results have been released. Candidates can download their TS POLYCET 2019 rank card by logging into the official website. The TS POLYCET results are available at polycetts.nic.in. The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad conducted "Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)" for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering /Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics /Institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics /Institutions running as 2nd shift in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State for the academic year 2019 - 20 on April 16.

The Board had earlier released official answer key of the exam, objections to which were invited till April 23 up to 5 pm.

TS POLYCET 2019 results: Direct link

Here is the direct to download TS POLYCET 2019 result and rank card:

TS POLYCET 2019 result and rank card direct link

TS POLYCET 2019 result: How download rank card

Follow these steps to download your TS POLYCET rank card:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of TS POLYCET 2019, polycetts.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the rank card link given on the homepage or the direct link given above

Step 3 : Enter your hall ticket number in the space provided.

Step 4 : Submit and view your TS POLYCET result and rank card.

