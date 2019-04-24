TS POLYCET Result 2019 Soon @ Polycetts.nic.in; Details Here

TS POLYCET result 2019 will be released soon @ polycetts.nic.in

TS POLYCET result 2019: According to reports, SBTET or State Board of Technical Education and Training of Telangana is expected to release TS POLYCET result 2019 today. Reports suggested that according to the official notification, the TS POLYCET result 2019 is expected on April 24, 2019. The results will be released on the official website, polycetts.nic.in. Candidates will be able to access the TS POLYCET results using their exam registration details.

TS POLYCET result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your TS POLYCET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Submit the details you have entered

Step 5: Check your TS POLYCET result 2019 from next page

TS POLYCET is conducted for admission to Government, aided, Private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in the state of Telangana.

After the result is declared, candidates who are placed in the merit list will be called for counselling. Students will be allotted seats and institutes as per their preference and rank secured in the exam.

