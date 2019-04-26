TS POLYCET 2019 Result, Rank card Released At Polycetts.nic.in

TS POLYCET 2019 result has been released on the official website

Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has finally released the result for TS POLYCET 2019. Students can now head over to the TS POLYCET website and download their rank card using their hall ticket number. Now, that the result is declared, the board will soon release the counselling schedule for students who have qualified in the TS POLYCET 2019 examination.

TS POLYCET is conducted for admission to Government, aided, Private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in the state of Telangana.

Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) exam was held on April 16 and the Board had earlier released official answer key of the exam, objections to which were invited till April 23 up to 5 pm.

The board had delayed releasing the TS POLYCET result. The board was expected to release the result on April 25, 2019.

TS POLYCET 2019 Result: Direct Link

TS POLYCET 2019 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official TS POLYCET 2019 website: polycetts.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the results tab on the home page.

Step three: Enter your hall ticket number in the space provided.

Step four: Submit and view your TS POLYCET result.

