Telangana TS POLYCET Result Today

Telangana POLYCET Result: Know How To Check

Telangana POLYCET results are expected today. The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad will announce the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) result today on the official website polycetts.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam on April 16 can check the result using their registration number or roll number and date of birth details.

As of now the exact time for the Telangana POLYCET result has not been announced yet. Candidates are suggested to monitor the official website for updates in this regard.

The POLYCET is held annually for granting admission to Diploma courses in Engineering/ Non-Engineering/ Technology courses at polytechnics/ institutions. Through this score admission is done at including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics /Institutions running as 2nd shift in Private Engineering Colleges.

