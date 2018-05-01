TS POLYCET 2018 Result Declared; Check Now TS POLYCET 2018 result has been declared online. Candidates can check it at the official website polycetts.nic.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT TS POLYCET 2018 Result Declared; Check Now New Delhi: has been declared online. Candidates can check it at the official website polycetts.nic.in. 3 days after the scheduled date, Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the result of TS POLYCET 2018. Candidates have been waiting since April 28 for the result. The result is available at the official website now. Candidates can check their result using their hall ticket number. The rank card is also available online. TS POLYCET is conducted for admission to 53590 seats at Government, aided, Private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in the state of Telangana. After the result is declared, candidates who are placed in the merit list will be called for counselling. Students will be allotted seats and institutes as per their preference and rank secured in the exam.



TS POLYCET 2018 Result: Know The Steps To Check Go to the official website of State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana (SBTET)'s POLYCET 2018, https://polycetts.nic.in/Default.aspx

Click on the POLYCET result 2018

Enter the hall ticket number

Submit the details

Get the TS POLYCET 2018 result

