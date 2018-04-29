TS POLYCET 2018 Result To Be Declared At Polycetts.nic.in

Comments
- Go to the official website of State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana (SBTET)'s POLYCET 2018, https://polycetts.nic.in/Default.aspx
- Click on the online application link of POLYCET 2018
- Enter the details asked for
- Submit the details
- Get the TS POLYCET 2018 result
TS POLYCET is conducted for admission to 53590 seats at Government, aided, Private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in the state of Telangana. After the result is declared, candidates who are placed in the merit list will be called for counselling. Students will be allotted seats and institutes as per their preference and rank secured in the exam.
Click here for more Education News