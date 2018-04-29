TS POLYCET 2018 Result To Be Declared At Polycetts.nic.in TS POLYCET 2018 result will be released soon. The result was supposed to release on 28 April. As of now there is no update on the official website regarding the TS POLYCET 2018 result.

TS POLYCET 2018 Result: Know How To Check At Polycetts.nic.in New Delhi: TS POLYCET 2018 result will be released soon. The result was supposed to release on 28 April. As of now there is no update on the official website regarding the TS POLYCET 2018 result. The exam was conducted from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. TS POLYCET is conducted for admission to Diploma level programmes conducted in Government, aided, Private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics run in existing Private unaided Engineering Colleges. The result will be released on the official website for TS POLYCET 2018.



TS POLYCET 2018: Know The Steps To Check Go to the official website of State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana (SBTET)'s POLYCET 2018, https://polycetts.nic.in/Default.aspx

Click on the online application link of POLYCET 2018

Enter the details asked for

Submit the details

Get the TS POLYCET 2018 result

TS POLYCET is conducted for admission to 53590 seats at Government, aided, Private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in the state of Telangana. After the result is declared, candidates who are placed in the merit list will be called for counselling. Students will be allotted seats and institutes as per their preference and rank secured in the exam.



