Telangana Law Common Entrance Test 2026 Scorecards To Be Out At 4 PM, Here's How To Check

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2026: Osmania University, Hyderabad, is set to release the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2026 results today. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based state-level entrance examinations will be able to download their scorecards from the official website, lawcet.tgche.ac.in, at 4 PM. The university will also release the final answer keys for both examinations.

Candidates will be able to access their rank cards for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2026 through the official candidate portal once the results are declared. They are advised to keep their login credentials ready and ensure a stable internet connection to avoid delays while accessing their results.

TS LAWCET Result 2026: Steps To Download Scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official website, lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link to check and download the rank card.

Step 3: Sign in using the required details, such as the hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Once logged in, the candidate's rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

After downloading the scorecards, candidates should carefully verify all the details mentioned on them, including their name, hall ticket number, total marks, rank, and qualifying status. Any discrepancy in the information could lead to issues during the counselling and admission process. Candidates are therefore advised to report any errors to the authorities through the designated helpline without delay.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET Results 2026: Check Qualifying Marks

To qualify in the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET examinations, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks, equivalent to at least 42 marks out of 120.

TS LAWCET serves as the gateway for admission to three-year and five-year integrated LLB programmes, while TS PGLCET facilitates admission to two-year LLM programmes offered by law colleges across Telangana.

Following the declaration of results, qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the counselling process, during which they can apply for admission to their preferred colleges and submit the required documents for verification. Candidates' ranks and preferences will determine the final seat allotments.