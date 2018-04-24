Telangana IPASE Exam From 14 May 2018 Telangana Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) will begin on 14 May 2018.

Telangana Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) will begin on 14 May 2018. Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana State (TS BIE) has declared the



Telangana IPASE for 1st year and 2nd year inter students will begin on the same day and will be held in two different sessions. The exams will continue till 22 May 2018.



Practical examinations will be held from 24 May till 28 May in morning session (9.00 am-12.00 noon) and afternoon session (2.00 pm to 5.00 pm).



Students should note that 'Ethics & Human Values' Examination will be held on 29 May and the 'Environmental Education' examination will be held on 30 May 2018 in one session (10.00 am to 1.00 pm).



Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana State (TS BIE) has declared the TS inter 1st year and 2nd year results on 13 April. The pass percentage for 1st year girl students is 69% and 1st year boy students is 55.66%. The pass percentage for 2nd year girl students is 73.25% and for 2nd year boy students is 61%. The overall pass percentage for 1st year students is 62.35% and overall pass percentage for 2nd year students is 67.24%.