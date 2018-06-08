TS IPASE Result 2018: Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Result Announced At Results.cgg.gov.in

Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Telangana has released the TS IPASE result 2018.

Education | | Updated: June 08, 2018 12:48 IST
New Delhi:  Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Telangana has released the TS IPASE result 2018. The result has been released for both 1st year and 2nd year supplementary exam. The result has been released on the official results website for CGG, Telangana. TS IPASE exam was conducted in the month of May and June. The board had released the result for Intermediate students on April 27. Students can check their result on the official website. 

How to check TS IPASE Result 2018?
 
Step one: Go to official website: www.results.cgg.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the respective result link.

Step three: Enter your hall ticket number and captcha code.

Step four: Submit and view your result. 

Apart from the official website, the result can also be checked on some third party websites and on the TSBIE app. 

The result has been announced for both general and vocational streams.  The result for Telangana State Intermediate was announced on April 27, 2018. 

In the regular examination, the pass percentage for 1st year girl students was 69% and 1st year boy students was 55.66%. The pass percentage for 2nd year girl students was 73.25% and for 2nd year boy students was 61%. The overall pass percentage for 1st year students was 62.35% and overall pass percentage for 2nd year students was 67.24%. 

