Andhra Pradesh Board Of Intermediate Education Announces Supply Result; Direct Links Here

AP Supply result 2019 has been released on results.apcfss.in

Manabadi AP Supply Result 2019: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the result for Intermediate Supply exam or IPASE exam. This year BIEAP had released the General and Vocational exam result for 1st and 2nd year Inter students in April. Approximately 4 lakh students were eligible to appear in the IPASE exam this year. The AP Supply result has been released and is now available on the official website.

Apart from the official results portal, the AP Inter Supply result is also available on the private result portal Manabadi.com.

To check their AP Inter Supply results, students would need their examination hall ticket number.

AP Inter Supply Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website.

Step two: Click on the result link. There are two links for 1st year General and Vocational result and two links for 2nd year General and Vocational result.

Step three: Enter your hall ticket number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students who wish to check their result can also click on any of the direct links given below.

1st Year General Result IPASE 2019 Direct Link

1st Year Vocational Result IPASE 2019 Direct Link

2nd Year General Result IPASE 2019 Direct Link

2nd Year Vocational Result IPASE 2019 Direct Link

Students who have qualified in the AP 1st year Supply exam are now eligible for admission to 2nd year and those who have qualified in the AP 2nd year Supply exam are now eligible for degree admission.

