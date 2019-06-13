AP Intermediate Supplementary Result Declared

AP Inter Supply Results 2019 Released

AP Supply Result 2019: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the inter supply results for both first year and second year. Click here for the result. AP inter supply result will also be hosted by third party website manabadi.com. Close to 4 lakh students were eligible for the inter supply exam this year.The AP inter supply exam or the IPASE exam as it is also referred to as, was held for those candidates who did not qualify the general inter first year and second year exam.

AP Inter Supply Result 2019: How To Check?

BIEAP has announced the Intermediate Supply exam result on results.apcfss.in

Step one: Go to official website: www.results.apcfss.in.

Step two: Click on the result link. There are two links for 1st year General and Vocational result and two links for 2nd year General and Vocational result.

Step three: Enter your hall ticket number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The inter results for both first year and second year students were declared in April.

In the inter exam this year, results of which were declared in May, close to 4 lakh students did not qualify the exam. More than 10 lakh students took the inter exam this year. While 72% students passed in AP Inter second year, 60% students passed in AP Inter 1st year exam. 9,340 students got 10 CGPA. More than 99,000 students got 9 CGPA. 73,000 students got 8 CGPA. Krishna district topped in both Inter 1st year and Inter 2nd year.

In 2018, AP inter supply results were released on June 12.

