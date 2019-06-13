AP Intermediate Supplementary Result Declared

AP intermediate supplementary results have been declared. Students can check their result from the official website.

Education | | Updated: June 13, 2019 17:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AP Intermediate Supplementary Result Declared

AP Inter Supply Results 2019 Released


AP Supply Result 2019: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the inter supply results for both first year and second year. Click here for the result. AP inter supply result will also be hosted by third party website manabadi.com. Close to 4 lakh students were eligible for the inter supply exam this year.The AP inter supply exam or the IPASE exam as it is also referred to as, was held for those candidates who did not qualify the general inter first year and second year exam.

AP Inter Supply Result 2019: How To Check?

manabadi, ap inter supply results 2019, inter supplementary results 2019, manabadi results, schools9, jnanabhumi, ap supplementary results 2019, ap intermediate supplementary results 2019, inter supply results 2019 ap, manabadi supply results 2019, inter results 2019, manabadi results 2019 intermediate supplementary, vidyavision, manabadi inter results 2019 ap supplementary, manabadi.com, bieap supply results 2019, intermediate supplementary results 2019, bieap.gov.in results 2019 ap, ap inter results 2019, manabadi results 2019 intermediate, supplementary results 2019 ap, bieap, manabadi inter results 2019 ap, ap inter supply results 2019 date, manabadi results 2019

BIEAP has announced the Intermediate Supply exam result on results.apcfss.in

Step one: Go to official website: www.results.apcfss.in.

Step two: Click on the result link. There are two links for 1st year General and Vocational result and two links for 2nd year General and Vocational result. 

Step three: Enter your hall ticket number. 

Step four: Submit and view your result. 

AP Inter Supply Result: Know How To Check

The inter results for both first year and second year students were declared in April.

In the inter exam this year, results of which were declared in May, close to 4 lakh students did not qualify the exam. More than 10 lakh students took the inter exam this year. While 72% students passed in AP Inter second year, 60% students passed in AP Inter 1st year exam. 9,340 students got 10 CGPA. More than 99,000 students got 9 CGPA. 73,000 students got 8 CGPA. Krishna district topped in both Inter 1st year and Inter 2nd year.

In 2018, AP inter supply results were released on June 12.

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BIEAPAndhra Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuLive ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleIndia vs New ZealandLive TVCyclone Vayu LiveBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsHonor 20Pixel 4

................................ Advertisement ................................