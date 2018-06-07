Telangana IPASE Result 2018 Soon Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce the IPASE May-June 2018 result soon. The Board has made the announcement on its official website results.cgg.gov.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT Telangana IPASE Result 2018 Soon; Date Not Confirmed New Delhi: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce the IPASE May-June 2018 result soon. The Board has made the announcement on its official website results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Telangana Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations, commonly known as IPASE can check their result on the given website as and when it is declared. Result can also be checked at manabadi.com. The exam was held in May (May 14-May 22, 2018) after the declaration of



In the Telangana inter result this year, the pass percentage for 1st year girl students is 69% and 1st year boy students is 55.66%. The pass percentage for 2nd year girl students is 73.25% and for 2nd year boy students is 61%. The overall pass percentage for 1st year students is 62.35% and overall pass percentage for 2nd year students is 67.24%.



After Telangana inter results were declared, online registration for



Click here for more Education News



Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce the IPASE May-June 2018 result soon. The Board has made the announcement on its official website results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Telangana Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations, commonly known as IPASE can check their result on the given website as and when it is declared. Result can also be checked at manabadi.com. The exam was held in May (May 14-May 22, 2018) after the declaration of TS inter result In the Telangana inter result this year, the pass percentage for 1st year girl students is 69% and 1st year boy students is 55.66%. The pass percentage for 2nd year girl students is 73.25% and for 2nd year boy students is 61%. The overall pass percentage for 1st year students is 62.35% and overall pass percentage for 2nd year students is 67.24%. After Telangana inter results were declared, online registration for DOST began. The first seat allotment list has been released and second phase registration has begun. The second seat allotment list will be released on June 19, 2018. Third allotment list will be released by June 30, 2018. Degree colleges will begin their session on July 2, 2018. The intra college seat allotment will be done on July 10, 2018. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter