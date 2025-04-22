TS Inter Result 2025 Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the TS Inter Results 2025 for both 1st Year (Class 11) and 2nd Year (Class 12) at 12 noon. The results will first be officially announced through a press conference at the board's headquarters in Hyderabad, following which they will be made available on the official websites- tgbie.cgg.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.

How To Check Telangana Inter Results 2025 Online

Visit the board's official website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link titled "TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025" or "TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025"

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit the details; your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the provisional marksheet

Note: The online marksheets will be provisional. Students must collect their original marksheets from their respective colleges a few days after the results are declared.

TS Inter Results 2025: Key Points To Note

Result Date and Time: April 22, 2025, at 12 noon

Official Website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Passing Marks: Students must score at least 35% in each subject to pass

Supplementary Exams:



Students failing in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to improve their scores by appearing for supplementary exams. The schedule for these exams will be announced shortly after the results are declared.

This year, around 9.96 lakh students appeared for the Telangana Intermediate examinations - 4.88 lakh in 1st Year and 5.08 lakh in 2nd Year. The TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year exams were conducted in March 2025 across various centres in the state.

Here Are The LIVE Updates On Telangana Inter 1st And 2 Year Results 2025