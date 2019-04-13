Telangana TS Inter Result Date: Important Points For Students

TS Inter Result, Telangana IPE Result: Know How To Check

Telangana Inter Results 2019: While there is no official confirmation from the Board authorities on the inter result date, searches are high on Telangana IPE result and TS inter results since this morning. Few sections of the media report that the TS inter results will be released today. Here's the Result Link for reference. Students who are awaiting the telangana intermediate results are suggested to keep calm and wait for an official update. Considering the reports that suggest results coming today, students are advised to monitor the official website of Board of Intermediate Education Telangana or BIE Telangana.

TS Inter results will be available on websites like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, bie.tg.nic.in and manabadi.com.

Last year, the TS BIE Telangana had announced the Telangana Intermediate result for both Class 11 and Class 12 (which is also known as Intermediate first year second year) on April 13. This can also be another reason for the sudden rise in online searches on Telangana intermediate result.

"We have not finalized any dates yet for Teleangana Intermediate results. The dates will be announced one day prior to the actual announcement date," a TS BIE official told NDTV on April 11.

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for first year and second year students are held February 27 and concluded on the third week of March in 2019.

TS Inter Result 2019: How To Check

Step One: Visit the official website; www.cgg.gov.in

Step Two: Click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational).

Step Four: Enter the required details.

Step Five: Click on Submit and view the result.

The TS Board is also expected to release the Inter result 2019 on its official website also (bie.telangana.gov.in).

