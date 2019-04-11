TS Inter Result Date Not Finalised Yet: Telangana BIE Official

TS Inter result 2019: TS Inter results will be available on websites like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, bie.tg.nic.in and manabadi.com.

TS Inter Result Date Not Finalised Yet: Telangana BIE Official

TS Inter result 2019: TS BIE Telangana had announced Intermediate result on April 13 last year.


An official from Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) told NDTV that the results date has not been finalised yet. The official, however, confirmed that the TS Inter results will be released soon and the Intermediate result date will be intimated to the stakeholders one day before the actual announcement. When the results are announced, TS Inter results will be available on websites like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, bie.tg.nic.in and manabadi.com. The BIEAP, Board of Intermediate Education in neighboring state, will release the AP Inter results on April 12 on the official websites.

"We have not finalized any dates yet for Teleangana Intermediate results. The dates will be announced one day prior to the actual announcement date," the TS BIE official told NDTV.

"We are in the final stages of preparing the results. We are planning to release the results very soon, but no date has been fixed yet," the official added.

Last year, the TS BIE Telangana had announced the Telangana Intermediate result for both Class 11 and Class 12 (which is also known as Intermediate first year second year) on April 13.

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for first year and second year students are held February 27 and concluded on the third week of March in 2019.

TS Inter result 2018: How to check

If you are searching for the TS Inter result 2019 for both first and second year exams held in February and March this year, you may follow these steps to check your results:

Step One: Visit the official website; www.cgg.gov.in

Step Two: Click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational).

Step Four: Enter the required details. 

Step Five: Click on Submit and view the result.

The TS Board is also expected to release the Inter result 2019 on its official website also (bie.telangana.gov.in).

AP Inter results will be released on rtgs.ap.gov.in and bieap.gov.in.

Click here for more Education News
 



