TS EAMCET 2024 Phase 2 Option Entry Started For BTech, Pharmacy

TS EAMCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the choice-filling process for round 2 of the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2024).

Candidates who have qualified for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses must fill in their choices by July 28 on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET Phase 2 2024: Schedule

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates in the Second Phase: July 27

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: July 27 to July 28

Freezing of Options: July 28

Provisional Allotment of Seats: On or before July 31

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website and reporting at the college: July 31 to August 2

Updating Candidates Joining Details by college: August 4

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be Indian citizens.

They should be residents of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

For undergraduate engineering (including technology) and pharmacy courses, candidates must be at least 16 years old by December 31, 2024.

Candidates must be at least 17 for the Pharm D course by December 31, 2024.

The maximum age for scholarship eligibility is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as of July 1, 2024.

Participation in the TG EAPCET 2024 and obtaining a rank does not guarantee admission unless all admission requirements are met.

Muslim or Christian candidates who did not qualify or did not appear for TG EAPCET 2024 (MPC Stream) and have scored 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent will be considered for any leftover seats in respective minority colleges after all qualified minority candidates of TG EAPCET 2024 (MPC Stream) are accommodated. However, the official website specifies that these candidates will not be eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme.