Telangana Inter Supplementary (First Year) Result 2019 Declared

TS 1st Year Inter Supply Result Date Update

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the first year intermediate supplementary result. The TS first year inter supplementary result is available on the official website of the Board. The second year inter supplementary result was declared on July 14. According to reports, 60,000 students out of the total 1,60,487 who had appeared in the Telangana Intermediate second year Supplementary or Supply exams this year qualified for higher education. Earlier, when the first and second year TS Inter results were declared for the annual exams held in March, more than 3 lakh students were declared failed which led to protests across the state.

Telangana First Year Inter Supplementary Result (General)

Telangana First Year Inter Supplementary Result (Vocational)

Telangana Inter First Year Supplementary Exam Result Declared: Know How To Check

Follow the steps given here to check your Inter Supply results for first year examinations held in June this year:

Step One : Visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step Two : Click on the TS Inter Supply result link.

Step Three : Enter the required details.

Step Four : Submit and view your result.

Alternative link to check TS Inter Supplementary Result (First Year)

