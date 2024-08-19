Tripura NEET UG 2024 Counselling Registration To Begin Today, Check Details

Tripura NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura, will start registration for the counselling process for Round 1 of Tripura State NEET UG from today, August 19, 2024, at 10 AM. State domicile candidates who have qualified the undergraduate medical entrance exam, as well as All India candidates who are not Tripura domiciles, can register for the counselling process by visiting the official website, dmeonline.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Counselling: Schedule

Registration by the candidates: August 19 (10 AM onwards) to August 20 (up to 11:59 PM)

Payment by the candidates: August 19 (10 AM onwards) to August 21 (up to 3 AM)

Publication of Merit List: August 23

Choice Filling by the candidates: August 23 (3 PM onwards) to August 27 (up to 12 noon)

Seat Allotment Result Announcement Date: August 29

Nomination to be collected from DME office by a candidate allotted a seat: August 30 & August 31

However, physical verification of original documents and other admission formalities, as well as admission to the allotted institutions, will be conducted from August 30 to September 5, up to 5 PM.

An official notification from the Government of Tripura, Directorate of Medical Education, reads: "All the intending eligible NEET UG 2024 state domicile candidates and All India candidates other than Tripura domicile are invited to participate in Round 1 of Tripura State NEET UG 2024 Counselling for selection to MBBS/BDS/BHMS/BAMS/BASLP courses, which will start on 19-08-2024 at 10am."