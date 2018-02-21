Tripura Class 12 Exams Of Two Papers Rescheduled Due To Poll

In rest 59 constituencies of the state voting took place on February 18 last.
TBSE president Mihir Kanti Deb said the date of exams of Mathematics and Philosophy were scheduled to be held on March 12, but that day the postponed election for the Charilam constituency would be held, so the exam would be taken some other day.
Many students of the constituency are also voters and could face problems due to elections. The rescheduled date would be announced soon, he said.
Twenty seven thousand students would be writing their Higher Secondary exams this year.
Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Debashish Modak said the result of the election for the Charilam constituency would be announced on March 15.
