Top Colleges To Pursue Veterinary Science From Abroad

Students who are aspiring to pursue Veterinary Science can refer to the list of top ranking universities in this subject as per THE World University Rankings 2024.



The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.



Here is the list of top 25 universities across world for pursuing a courses in Veterinary Science:

Stanford University University of Cambridge University of Pennsylvania University of California, Los Angeles Cornell University University of Washington The University of Tokyo University of Edinburgh University of Melbourne LMU Munich University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Shanghai Jiao Tong University Monash University Zhejiang University University of California, Davis The University of Sydney Seoul National University University of Wisconsin-Madison United States Wageningen University & Research University of California, Santa Barbara The University of Queensland University of Zurich University of Bristol City University of Hong Kong Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)