Top 30 BTech Colleges In India With Best Faculty, Placements And Infrastructure

Top Engineering Colleges: The framework is used to score and rank higher education institutions based on criteria like quality, research output, student success, diversity, and reputation.

Top BTech Colleges In India: Students planning to pursue a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree should thoroughly research colleges to ensure they offer experienced faculty, strong infrastructure, high placement records, and solid industry connections. To help students identify the best institutions in India, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) provides rankings based on multiple parameters, including teaching quality, research output, placements, and overall performance.

IIT Madras holds the top position in both Engineering and Overall categories with a score of 88.72 (Engineering).

Here is the list of top engineering institutes as per NIRF Rankings in India.

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  7. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
  8. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
  9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
  10. Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
  11. Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
  12. Indian Institute of Technology Indore
  13. National Institute of Technology Rourkela
  14. S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
  15. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
  16. Vellore Institute of Technology
  17. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
  18. Jadavpur University
  19. Indian Institute of Technology Patna
  20. Anna University
  21. National Institute of Technology Calicut
  22. Siksha O Anusandhan
  23. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
  24. Jamia Millia Islamia
  25. Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
  26. Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
  27. Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
  28. National Institute of Technology Warangal
  29. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)
  30. Delhi Technological University

The NIRF rankings evaluate institution's score based on several factors such as Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research & Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach & Inclusivity, and Perception.

