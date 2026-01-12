Top 30 BTech Colleges In India With Best Faculty, Placements And Infrastructure

Top BTech Colleges In India: Students planning to pursue a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree should thoroughly research colleges to ensure they offer experienced faculty, strong infrastructure, high placement records, and solid industry connections. To help students identify the best institutions in India, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) provides rankings based on multiple parameters, including teaching quality, research output, placements, and overall performance.

IIT Madras holds the top position in both Engineering and Overall categories with a score of 88.72 (Engineering).

Here is the list of top engineering institutes as per NIRF Rankings in India.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani Indian Institute of Technology Indore National Institute of Technology Rourkela S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Vellore Institute of Technology National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal Jadavpur University Indian Institute of Technology Patna Anna University National Institute of Technology Calicut Siksha O Anusandhan Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Jamia Millia Islamia Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur National Institute of Technology Warangal Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) Delhi Technological University

The NIRF rankings evaluate institution's score based on several factors such as Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research & Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach & Inclusivity, and Perception.