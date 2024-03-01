Top Entrance Exams For Engineering, Science Courses In The Country

The globally acclaimed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are the first preference for any student. However, with limited number of seats and the difficult entrance exam, not every student in the country is able to secure a seat in the top premier institutes.

The following is a list of some of the other institutes offering the best engineering and Science education in the country.

IISc Bangalore

Admission to the country's top most institute is based on a credible rank secured in JEE (Advanced). Students are, however, required to fill the registration forms available on the IISc online admission portal to get a seat in the institute. Application process usually begins in mid March and concludes by last week of May.

IIIT Hyderabad

Admission to IIIT Hyderabad is conducted through Undergraduate Entrance Exam (UGEE) 2024. The applications for the exam can be filled from February to April. The exam is conducted in May.

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK UGET 2024)

The entrance exam is a gateway for admission to the top private engineering, medical and dental colleges in Karnataka. The registrations begin in February and continue till April. The exam is conducted in May.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE 2024)

Students aspiring to take admission in top colleges of West Bengal can take the WBJEE entrance exam. The online applications for the exam usually begins in December and continues till February. The exam is held around April.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHTCET 2024)

The exam is conducted for offering a seat in the top government or private colleges of Maharashtra. Students who wish to take admission in a reputed college in Maharashtra can take this exam.

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI 2024)

ISI is the best institute in the country for students wishing to pursue Mathematics. Applications start by second week of March and continue till second week of April. Admission in this institute is based on entrance exam that is conducted in second week of May.

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER 2024)

Students qualified in JEE Advanced are eligible to apply for admission in IISER. However, they will be required to fill application forms that are tentatively out by the end of June. Admissions in the institute can also be taken after qualifying IISER Aptitude test. Registrations for the exam will start by mid April and conclude by the end of May. The institute offers various courses in Bachelor of Sciences and Masters of Sciences.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2024)

Online applications for the entrance exam for admission to the institute starts in January and continue till April. The exam is conducted in two sessions in May and June.

VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEE 2024)

The examination is held for admission to VIT which is a top private engineering college in Tamil Nadu. The online applications start in November and continue till end of March. The exam is conducted in May.

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES 2024)

Located in Dehradun, UPES is also among the top private universities of the country. The online applications start in November and continue till April- May. The exam is conducted in May and June.