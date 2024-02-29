Over 44% Seats In Engineering Courses Remained Vacant In Gujarat In 2023

Nearly half of the seats in engineering colleges and other MBA, MCA courses have remained vacant in 2023 in Gujarat, the state government informed legislative assembly on Thursday. While sharing the details of the number of vacant seats, State Higher and Technical Education Minister Rushikesh Patel noted that the seats were unused as many students opted for taking admission in central universities rather than going to private colleges in the state. The other reason for the unoccupied seats was students' preference for pursuing higher education rather than taking admissions in colleges.

The Gujarat government revealed that over 44 per cent seats in various engineering colleges, including self-financed institutes, in the state have remained vacant in 2023. In addition, around 32 per cent seats from Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses have also remained vacant in the previous year.

News agency PTI quoted State Higher and Technical Education Minister Rushikesh Patel as saying, "Various government-run, grant-in-aid and self-financed colleges in Gujarat have 1,40,852 seats of engineering degree and diploma courses in Gujarat. The minister informed the House that 78,540 seats (55.76 per cent) were filled last year, while 62,311 seats (44.23 per cent) of these degree and diploma courses remained vacant."

"Of the total 23,791 seats of MBA and MCA courses, 32.54 per cent, that is 7,742 were vacant, while 16,049 seats (67.45 per cent) were filled last year. Of those 7,742 vacant seats, 4,675 seats were of MBA while 3,067 seats were of MCA," the minister added.

Sharing the reason for the high number of vacant seats in the state, Mr Patel added, "Since the criteria for admission in diploma colleges is passing Class 10, seats remain vacant as students opt for studying in Class 11 or go for other courses, such as IIT and nursing. Further less registration in comparison to available seats and students opting for admissions in top engineering institutes, such as IIT and NIT, in India and abroad result in vacant seats in engineering colleges."

Seats remain vacant in MBA and MCA courses as many students pursue other courses instead of choosing MBA or MCA or they take up a job or other profession, Mr Patel said.