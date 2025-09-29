TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key: Check Expected Release Date, Download Process Here

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the answer key for Group 2 Combines Services in the first or second week of October, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the answer key and response sheet on the official website of the commission - tnpsc.gov.in.

The commission has not released any official answer key. Candidates are advised to trust only the official website, not unofficial answer keys.

Apply For Objections

Candidates can apply for objections against the answer key. You will be required to provide details of the book or some other source for referencing your objection. The details of the book required include title of the book, author of the book, name of the publisher, publication year, edition number, and page number.

How To Download TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of the commission- tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on "Questions Papers/Answer Keys" under the "Recruitment" section.

Select the Group 2 Answer Key available among the lists.

Answer key will be automatically downloaded, Save it for future reference.

The TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services examination is conducted to recruit for higher-level officer posts within the Tamil Nadu state government, including roles like Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner, and District Employment Officer.