TNEA Counselling 2024 Begins On July 22, Check Schedule Here

TNEA Counselling 2024: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) Tamil Nadu is set to start the counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions on July 22, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check out the complete schedule by visiting the official website, tneaonline.org.

TNEA Counselling 2024: Schedule

Declaration of TNEA rank list: July 10, 2024

Rectification of grievances: July 11 to 18, 2024

Counselling dates for Government (7.5%) Special Reservation categories (Online): July 22 to 23, 2024

Counselling dates for General Special Reservation categories (Online): July 25 to 27, 2024

General Counselling (Online): July 29 to September 3, 2024

Supplementary Counselling: September 6 to 8, 2024

SCA to SC counselling: September 10 to 11, 2024

The counselling process will be held online, where candidates will choose their preferred colleges and courses. Final seat allocation will be done after the publication of the rank list. Selected candidates must report to their allotted institutes and pay the admission fees.

The counselling will be conducted in three rounds online, with candidates participating in corresponding rounds based on their rank. Each round will involve four stages: choice filling, allotment, confirmation of allotment, and reporting to the college for fee payment based on confirmation.

Special reservation categories such as eminent sportspersons, differently-abled individuals, and wards of ex-servicemen will undergo online counselling first.

The TNEA is conducted for admission to BTech courses. Students are offered admissions based on merit in engineering courses after TNEA counselling. The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, administers TNEA.