TNEA 2019 Counselling: Choice Filling Process Begins For Ranks 1 To 9872

TNEA 2019 Counselling: Online option entry begins for ranks 1 to 9872

TNEA 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has begun the choice filling and locking process for the candidates who secured ranks from 1 to 9872 in TNEA 2019. The last date for these students to fill and lock their choices with respect to college and course is July 10 till 5:00 pm. The tentative allotment list for these rank holders will be released on July 11, 2019.

After the tentative allotment list is published on July 11, the candidates will have time till 5:00 pm on July 12, 2019 to submit confirmation on the tentative allotment. The final allotment list for first 9872 rank holders will be released on July 13, 2019.

The choice-locking process for ranks 9873 to 30926 will begin on July 13.

TNEA 2019: How To Enter And Lock Choices For Allotment?

Candidates who are eligible for round 1 Choice Filling process of TNEA 2019 Counselling can complete the process by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to the official website: tneaonline.in

Step two: Click on the link provided for TNEA 2019 Round 1 Choice Filling.

Step three: Login using the id and password generated at the time of registration.

Step four: Select your preferred course and college in the order of preference.

Step five: Click on submit.

Step six: By clicking on the 'DOWNLOAD MY CHOICE' you can download your choice list. By clicking on the 'SEND MY CHOICE LIST TO MY EMAIL' you can send your choice list to your email.

You can make changes to your choice list anytime within the stipulated time period (up to the 3rd day before 5.00 PM).

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability