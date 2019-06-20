Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Rank List Soon

TNEA Ranking List, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission Update

Rank list for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) is expected today. The TNEA counselling will be for the engineering seats of Anna University, Government or Government Aided Colleges and seats surrendered by other engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. Anna University conducts single window counselling for admission to B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Arch degree courses since 1997. However this year, Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDTE) will handle counseling. As per the TNEA schedule, the rank list was expected to be released on June 17. Close to 1.6 lakh students participate in the TNEA counseling process.

Official websites to refer: tndte.gov.in and tneaonline.in. "Separate announcement will not be given in Newspapers. The college and the branch will be provisionally allotted through online counselling only, as per their choice, based on their overall rank and community rank," reads the exam notice.

After the publication of the rank, TNDTE will open a grievance window for a week.

The applicants will be grouped based on their rank and each group of applicants will be allowed to participate in counselling according to their turn. TNEA 2019 will have four to five rounds of counselling.

Applicant can participate in the counselling only after the successful payment of the initial deposit which is Rs 5000 for candidates belonging to the general category and Rs 1000 for the SC/ SCA/ ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu.

After the payment, those applicants in the current round can add choices to their list (in order of preference) to be considered for allotment. On the third day from the commencement of counselling, candidate can lock their choices. Candidates can check their allotment the next day through their login and should give their consent. The final allotment will be released, thereafter. After the final allotment, the candidate has to report to the respective college for admission on or before the last date specified in the provisional allotment order. Click here for more details

Meanwhile, for other state candidates seeking admission to engineering courses in Anna University, the last date for registration and online application submission is June 29.

