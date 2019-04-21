TNEA 2019 Schedule Released, Notification Soon; Details Here

TNEA 2019 schedule released and the notification will be released on April 22 @ tnea.ac.in.

The official notification for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) will be released soon. According to the schedule released by Anna University, the in-charge institute of engineering admission in the state, the TNEA notification will be released on April 22 while the registration process will begin from May 2. Through TNEA, more than 1.5 lakhs engineering aspirants get themselves enrolled into engineering colleges of Tamil Nadu. The TNEA counselling will be for the engineering seats of Anna University, Government or Government Aided Colleges and seats surrendered by other engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Anna University is conducting single window counselling for admission to B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Arch degree courses since 1997.

According to previous notifications, only one online application per candidate will be allowed.

Candidates will be able to find the official TNEA notification at tnea.ac.in.

The admission process for engineering courses through TNEA will be done based on the HSC marks. Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations released the 12th results this week.

TNEA 2019: Schedule

According to Anna University, the TNEA will be held based on this schedule:

Issue of notification inviting online registration of applications for admission to B.E./B.Tech: April 22, 2019

Commencement of online registration and filling of applications: May 2, 2019

Last date for Registration of Online Applications May 31, 2019

Assigning Random Number: June 3, 2019

Certificates verification at TFC's: June 6 - 11, 2019

Publication of Rank list: June 17, 2019

Counseling for Differently Abled: June 20, 2019

Counseling for Ex-Servicemen: June 21, 2019

Counseling for Sports: June 22, 2019

Commencement of counseling Academic: July 3 to 28, 2019

Commencement of counseling Vocational: June 25 to 28

Supplementary counseling In Person: July 29, 2019

SCA to SC counseling (In person): July 30, 2019

End of counselling: July 30, 2019

The counselling for academic courses will be done online while the counselling for Vocational will be done in person. Supplementary counselling for both Academic and Vocational will be done in person.

