TNEA 2018: More Than 80,000 Candidates Register For Engineering Counselling

Tamil Nadu Plus 2 results 2018 were declared on May 16, 2018. The result was declared for more than 8 lakh students. The overall pass percentage stands at 91.1%. With the Tamil Nadu 12th result also declared, plus two students would now head over to register for the T amil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Counselling 2018 . Students can either register themselves online or get registered at TFCs.A reported by Deccan Chronicle, more than 80,000 students have registered for the TNEA counselling so far. The registration for TNEA Counselling 2018 began on may 3 and will end on May 31, 2018. The registered candidates also include 15,000 CBSE students who are eagerly waiting for their board results. 'Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Counselling is a process through which Engineering Aspirants get themselves enrolled into Engineering Colleges of Tamil Nadu through Online Counselling. After the online registration process is over, the process of certificate verification will begin. The certificate verification is tentatively scheduled in June 2018.After the process of certificate verification is over, a rank list of all the eligible candidates will be published. Upon publication of rank list, candidates will be divided into five groups based on their ranks. The online counselling will be held in five rounds. Each round will be held for five days where three days would be reserved for registering the choices and two days to freeze the choices.