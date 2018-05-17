Anna University Admission 2018: Now, Undergraduate Courses Will Be Offered At All Campuses Tamil Nadu government today announced introduction of undergraduate engineering courses in three zonal campuses of the city-headquartered state-run Anna University, a premier technical institute.

Chief Minister KPalaniswami said that the move is aimed at providing access to quality technical education at low cost to students from economically backward families who scored high marks, Press Trust of India reported.



With this development, four Undergraduate (UG) courses will be introduced in the Anna University's campuses in Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore.



The Chief Minister also said presently the varsity was offering UG and PG courses in four of its city-based campuses, besides 13 university colleges across the state.



With the introduction of UG courses in the three zonal campuses, 60 students each would be admitted in the four courses from this academic year, the Chief Minister said.



"I have directed launching of four UG courses from this academic year (2018-19) in these zones," Palaniswami said in a statement, adding requests in this regard have been received.



Anna University conducts the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) for MBA, MCA & M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. degree programme, which is scheduled May 19 and 20. In this connection, the enquiry office will be functioning on May 17 and 18, 2018 between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in Chennai city only at Centre for Entrance Examinations, Anna University, Chennai - 600 025.



For UG admissions, applications can be registered till May 30 through Internet from anywhere by logging on to the official TNEA Web portals https://www.tnea.ac.in or https://www.annauniv.edu/tnea2018.



Admission to first year B. E./B. Tech. Degree Courses to the University Departments/Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by the Self - Financing Engineering Colleges is held under TNEA.



