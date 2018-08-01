TN SSLC Result 2018: Class 10 Supplementary Results Released @ Dge.tn.nic.in; Check Now

TN SSLC supplementary result are available on the official results website, dge.tn.nic.in.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2018: Government of Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) has released the SSLC or class 10 supplementary exam result on the official website. The result for SSLC supplementary exam has been announced on the official results website of TN SSLC, dge.tn.nic.in. As it happened earlier, the TN SSLC result website may not respond due to the heavy volume of logins. The students may check the TN Class 10 supplementary results after some time if such a situation arises. The TN SSLC supplementary exam for class 10 students was conducted from June 28 to July 6. TNDGE had released the HSE Special or class 12 supplementary exam result on the official website last week. Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 annual exam results were released on May 23.

SSLC Special Supplementary June 2018 provisional mark sheet for students who appeared in the exams held in June and July can be accessed from the official website following the steps given here under in this report.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 annual exam results were released on May 17.

An official from TN Board had last week confirmed to NDTV that the supplementary results of Class 10 will be released this week.

TN SSLC Supply Result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your TN SSLC Supply results:

Step one: Go to official results website: dge.tn.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link "SSLC Special Supplementary June 2018 - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals".

Step three: On next page, enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The result are not available at tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

