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Times World University Rankings 2027 Out: Oxford Tops Global List, 3 Asian Institutes In Top 15

THE World University Rankings 2027:The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, emerged as India's highest-ranked institution at 254th place.

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Times World University Rankings 2027 Out: Oxford Tops Global List, 3 Asian Institutes In Top 15
THE World Rankings 2027: The list includes 2,297 institutions from 118 countries and territories.
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THE World University Rankings 2027: The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027 have been released, with the University of Oxford retaining the top global position for the 11th consecutive year. As per the official announcement, Asia is ahead of continental Europe for the first time. In another first, there are three Asian universities in the top 15.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, emerged as India's highest-ranked institution at 254th place. According to the official update, the list includes 2,297 institutions from 118 countries and territories. 

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Check Top 15 Universities 

Check the top 15 universities as per the THE World University Rankings 2027.

  1. University of Oxford, United Kingdom
  2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States
  3. Princeton University, United States
  4. Stanford University, United States
  5. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
  6. Harvard University, United States
  7. California Institute of Technology, United States
  8. Imperial College London, United Kingdom
  9. University of California, Berkeley, United States
  10. Yale University, United States (Rank 9)
  11. Tsinghua University, China
  12. ETH Zurich, Switzerland
  13. Peking University, China
  14. University of Pennsylvania, United States
  15. National University of Singapore, Singapore

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According to official information, the THE creates university rankings to assess university performance on the global stage and to provide a resource for readers to understand the different missions and successes of higher education institutions.

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Last year, the rankings evaluated 1,646 universities from 116 countries and territories across 17 individual Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) tables and one overall ranking. The University of Manchester in the United Kingdom secured the first position in the Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026 (overall category). Australia, Malaysia, and Canada each had two top 10 universities in overall ranking.

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