flydubai Suspends Flights To And From Israel Amid Probe Over Hijacking Scare

Dubai-based carrier flydubai has temporarily suspended all the flights to and from Israel after a plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after briefly transmitting emergency codes, including one associated with a possible hijacking.

Flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 bound for Ben Gurion Airport, sent an emergency alert shortly after departing Dubai International Airport.

The low-cost carrier said that the safety and wellbeing of passengers, crew and operations is their highest priority and this temporary suspension will allow the relevant authorities to continue their work and establish all the facts surrounding the incident.

Here is the flydubai statement:

Following the incident involving flight FZ 1073 on 30 September, and in coordination with the relevant authorities, flydubai flights to and from Israel will be suspended while the investigation continues.

The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, crew and operations remain our highest priority. This temporary suspension will allow the relevant authorities to continue their work and establish all the facts surrounding the incident.

We are fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation and maintaining the highest safety standards across our network. We remain in close coordination with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders and will review the suspension as more information becomes available.

We apologise to passengers whose travel plans have been affected and are working to provide support and alternative arrangements where possible.

What Happened

The plane was heading towards Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday morning when an altercation broke out on the flight deck, according to flydubai.

The co-pilot tried to sabotage the aircraft and later stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar, who was trying to prevent him from doing so.

At the time, the Boeing 737, cruising at about 34,000 feet, began dropping at roughly 23,000 feet per minute before reaching about 15,600 feet.

However, Captain Machchhar fought back the co-pilot, resisted him, and opened the cockpit door so passengers and crew members could overpower him.

According to accounts from those on board, passengers near the front helped move the attacker away from the cockpit.

Two other relief pilots who were seated at the back took over the aircraft and diverted it to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.